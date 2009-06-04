Resume Writing Tips for Success

Dynamic communications skills are one of the keys to career and life success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success and 42 Rules to Jumpstart Your Professional Success . If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to develop three basic, but critically important skills: 1) Conversation; 2) Writing; and 3) Presenting.

Sadly, today’s economy created a situation in which a lot of people are writing resumes. The other day, I came across some tips for resume writing from Jeremy Hill and Matt Colarusso of Sapphire Technologies, a Randstad company.

Take a look…

• Showing an unbalanced mix of specialized skills versus knowledge of other skills – too many people put a disproportionate amount of emphasis on a specialization versus listing a complete range of abilities. This can too narrowly define you and thus limit your opportunities.

• One size fits all mentality – Some job seekers tend to submit the same resume for all the jobs they apply to which is a big no-no. While a job seeker should never stretch or falsely list his skills or abilities, he should create a custom resume for each job he is applying. The resume should highlight those skills that apply most to that particular job opportunity. What you think are the most important aspects of your experience may not be what the manager is looking for; don’t miss the opportunity to present your “best fit” resume! Look for ways to explain your skills in similar examples to what the job description states the manager is looking for.

• Listing outdated technical skills – Job Seekers who work in the IT or other industries that are fast paced and constantly changing, should refrain from listing technologies or capabilities on tools that are no longer used or dated. Listing them only makes you as a candidate look less relevant.

• Not including enough detail – Updating a resume should be an ongoing thing. A resume is your calling card and thus should be updated whenever a new skill is learned or a new milestone is reached. A short and concise detailed description of your achievements will help sell you as the best possible candidate for the job. Don’t assume that a “skill listing” explains your experience with different skills/technologies – make sure you illustrate how you applied these skills in each applicable job. And don’t assume that the hiring manager will be able to tell where, how, or when you used these skills. Be specific!