A Prescription For Doing Good – Pfizer’s New Ethonomic Treatment Plan

Over the last several months, I’ve introduced companies that are successful while also doing good for all stakeholders – employees, the community and shareholders. Many of the companies that I have introduced are younger, more agile businesses that on the surface seem more likely to incorporate ethonomics in their evolving business plans.

But last week a

pharmaceutical giant jumped into this mix. A friend of mine at Pfizer

called and told me about a new program they are launching to help people during

this economic turmoil. At first I was somewhat ambivalent because all big

companies donate to charities and support the local sports teams. But after a

few minutes, I realized that Pfizer is doing something different that may

have a big ethonomic impact.

Pfizer

has announced a new program that offers free Pfizer

medications for the recently unemployed. The initiative, called Medicines Assistance For Those Who Are In Need (MAINTAIN),

aims to help patients with existing Pfizer prescriptions continue an

uninterrupted course of therapy. It is the first of its kind in the

biopharmaceutical industry, and the program was developed and realized by Pfizer’s

management within one month.

Of course applicants

must fill out some forms and show proof of job loss and financial hardship. But

that seems minor compared to the benefits that participants will enjoy,

including Pfizer

medicines for up to 12 months or until they become reinsured.

Now there are several

reasons that a big company like Pfizer would engage in this community

outreach.

First, they want to

look good.

Second, by giving

away medicines, Pfizer’s management knows that they will ensure patient loyalty

to their drugs even after that patient no longer needs the MAINTAIN program.