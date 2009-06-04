Technology: The Wild Green Yonder

In January, Continental Airlines became the first U.S. airline to test biofuel in a jet engine . The Boeing 737 used a B50 blend of jet-A, jatropha, and algae – so it was 50 percent conventional jet fuel and 50 percent bio-oil.

The key to the development of the biofuel was that the airlines and airplane manufacturers, notably Boeing, were seeking a “drop-in” replacement for current aviation fuels. The industry wanted a fuel that would require no engine, aircraft modifications, nor changes to ground operations, yet would decrease engine emissions.

While green fuel holds great promise, the airlines are also ‘sharing the love’ for flying green by giving passengers tools to gauge their size of their pollution footprint. For example, United Airlines has rolled out a so-called “carbon footprint calculator” by which fliers can measure their impact.

Where it gets interesting is that the groups which have targeted the airlines for greater green regulation seem not so interested in on-time performance, but instead in how emissions are defined as acceptable and flights as “unexcessive.” They’d rather not leave it to the airlines.

To this end, aviation consultant Robert Mann advocates scheduling shorter flights and eliminating what he calls “excess flying.” I suspect that the scheduling of flights is a discipline that’s somewhat more complex than those outside the industry would have you believe. I’d ask the question, At what point does the airlines’ need to go green conflict with their need to earn green?

Southwest Air Lines and United Airlines are already taking common-sense steps, like power-washing engines to improve fuel efficiency, but it seems that outside interest groups would like to have a say in how airlines run their business. Airlines have always been a lightning rod. Now, environmentally, they’ve become a one jolly green giant bulls eye.

While some airlines have started to provide passengers with a “carbon footprint” calculator to estimate the desired “carbon offset,” I would point out that the actual amount of carbon reduction (if any) from the wide range of offset options is, as some have reported, difficult to measure, largely unregulated, and vulnerable to misrepresentation.