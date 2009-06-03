Bings $100 Million Ad Budget: A Lesson in Convincing VS Engaging

Here’s some free, easy marketing advice: advertising doesn’t make a

product valuable. It might have worked in a world where consumers were

spoken to, not spoken with. In today’s environment, consumers are

smart. Everyone is his or her personal Private Eye.

They know if your ad campaign oversells the product or meets or even

exceeds expectations. They know how and where to find value. If your

product oversells itself, you’re probably not fooling anyone. That

brings us to Microsoft’s new search engine: Bing (often poked at as an

acronym for, But It’s Not Google). We’ll discuss how today’s

environment will not support an old way of doing business. As much as

Microsoft preaches innovation, they are very much doing business the

old way.

Convincing VS Engaging $100 million. That’s the marketing budget Microsoft has allotted to

convince people to buy into their new search engine. Google’s new

e-mail, instant messaging, wikis, forums, blogs, mobile, SMS… and

everything-else-under-the-sun aggregator, called the Google Wave,

intends to spend zero. Why will the Wave outshine Bing? For starters, Google gave Influencers (ie developers) a sandbox version of Bing

several months before the product is slated to launch. After the

developers build upon the framework Google has created, when it

launches, it will have tremendous value. With the efforts of those

Influencers, the Wave will add incredible value to the market while

positioned ten steps ahead of Bing. Google is inspiring Influencers,

whereas Microsoft is ignoring them. Quality VS Convenience From Sparxoo.com Already, Bing has been jabbed at and jeered by many in the blogging community. Instead of offering quality query results, Bing is focused on convenience. Microsoft says in its press release,

“The explosive growth of online content has continued unabated, and

Bing was developed as a tool to help people more easily navigate

through the information overload.” They’re asking, “How can we

make the search experience more convenient?” Problem: isn’t the market

leader Google, already convenient? Microsoft’s focus on owning

convenience seems off-target. If Microsoft truly wanted to gain

leadership, they would make progress on Search results and convenience,

and move a few steps beyond with a game changer. We’re not convinced

that they’ve even advanced the ball on the user’s basic needs.

While Google traditionally relies on it’s open source collaborative

approach and value-driven product philosophy, Microsoft has gone in the

other direction. Instead of investing that $100 million into product

development to turn a six search engine into a nine or perfect ten,

they’ve settled on creating a six search engine and selling it as a ten. A Value-Driven Future No longer can you make your product successful by screaming the

loudest. No longer are the 30-second radio or TV ads the end-all,

be-all in product marketing. Re-allocating some of those marketing

dollars to increasing the value of your product will go further in an

era where consumers are smart. They will quickly know the difference

between the Google Wave and Microsoft’s Bing. They will vote with

their keyboard.