advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The 29 Best Buildings in Los Angeles

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

A 9.5-acre park was given the grand prize at the 39th annual Los Angeles Architectural Awards, proving L.A.’s evolution from a center of cutting-edge design innovation to one of exceptional green leadership as well. The awards recognized 29 projects for their sustainability, civic impact, and collaboration between public and private entities. The winners comprise a stunning roundup of some of the most exciting architecture in the region.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life