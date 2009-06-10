Is Twitter the New CareerBuilder?

In the past year, 6 million people joined the ranks of the unemployed. Meanwhile, Twitter’s monthly traffic more than doubled. One out-of-work 23-year-old saw the door of opportunity open and launched twittershouldhireme.com , an attempt to catch Twitter’s eye and land a job there. Twittershouldhireme.com links to Jamie Varon’s personal blog, resume and references. And she streams her tweets, of course.

“I want to be hired for who I am,” Varon says. “So I have to be more open about that.” That meant using her social media finesse to tweet her way into a job at Twitter.

Twitter didn’t hire Varon, but the experience inspired her to start her own Web design and consulting company. Other job-seekers might not launch such public campaigns, but they’re wondering if social media and job hunting with services like Twitter will work.

Of course, for every 140 characters that herald a dream desk, there are at least 140 characters of vicious job bashing. Searching for tweets that mention a company’s name can offer a glimpse of what it would be like to work there (or who your coworkers would be). ConnectTweet (still in alpha) allows employees to add a #tag to company-relevant tweets then posts them to a firm’s Twitter account.

When it comes to looking for work through Twitter, there are plenty of Twitter users, like @newmediahire, devoted to job postings. Twellow, the Twitter Yellow Pages, categorizes Twitter users and makes them searchable by location, industry, position or topic. In May, a London-based search engine tech company started TwitterJobSearch.com, an open-source search engine for jobs posted on Twitter (SimplyHired and Indeed grab the same postings.) And the owner of an IT staffing firm in North Carolina launched TweetMyJOBS.com, a Twitter add-on that allows users to get tweets when jobs become available.

“This is instant notification, unlike a lot of job boards that give daily notification,” says Gary Zukowski, who started TweetMyJOBS.com in March. “It’s very competitive to find jobs right now, so it gives people a leg up to be the first to know when something opens up.”