EcoGyzer Makes Fuel-Efficient Driving Easy

Sure, it’s easy to keep track of fuel-efficiency if you have a high-tech hybrid car, but what about the rest of us? Nomadic Solutions’ Ecogyzer helps correct leadfoot tendencies by recording driving data on a GPS. The Ecogyzer links to a PDA or cell phone app and provides information on fuel consumption, braking, mileage, RPM, speed and acceleration, all in an attempt to educate drivers about efficiency.

The Ecogyzer will be released in a few months (pricing isn’t available), but iPhone users can check out the $40 REV app in the meantime. The app uses the iPhone’s built-in accelerometer and GPS to provide information on fuel economy, acceleration, and commute time. Fiat users can also check out efficiency data with the eco:Drive system, a special USB stick that records driving information for analysis on a Fiat computer program.

If you don’t want to shell out the cash for fuel efficiency-analyzing products, the old efficiency adages still hold true: don’t brake too hard, don’t push down on the gas pedal too hard, and avoid rush hour at all costs.

