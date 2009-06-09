The 10 Most Creative People in Architecture

1. Will Alsop , ALSOP Architects Few architects have been so dedicated to such an unusual design aesthetic as maximalist Will Alsop. And fewer still have been as successful at building their designs. His nearly completed “Chips” building was inspired by piled french fries; his extension for the Ontario College of Art and Design is one of the strangest, most exciting buildings in recent memory:

2. Yansong Ma, MAD architects

Chinese architecture has often lived in the shadow of the west–copying its ideas, importing its talent. MAD is changing that, and representing the avant-garde of a new generation of homegrown Chinese talent. Here’s their design for the China’s Erdos Museum, which is currently nearing completion:

3. Minsuk Cho and Kisu Park, MASS Studies

MASS Studies is South Korea’s own locally produced, internationally recognized success story. Working at a variety of scales–from city plans to galleries and boutiques–they’ve distinguished themselves with a refinement that’s rare in go-go Asian architecture. Here’s their design for the Korean Pavilion of the 2010 Shanghai Expo, which integrates the Korean alphabet into its structure:

4. Rem Koolhaas, OMA

You can’t talk about contemporary avant-garde architecture without mentioning Koolhaas and his Office for Metropolitan Architecture, which introduced a rigor–and weirdness–to design; they’ve always been at the forefront of pondering what design can be, and how it fits in modern society. The firm’s crowning glory is, of course, the CCTV tower in Beijing, set to open soon (current construction photo here):