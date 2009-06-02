Google Releases New PowerMeter Images

Google has been releasing information about PowerMeter, its smart-meter connected home energy-tracking app, in tiny pieces ever since it was announced in February. Today, the PowerMeter team showed off some images of the product, scheduled to roll out later this year, in action.

It’s slightly underwhelming–the PowerMeter widget looks just like any other Google app–but maybe that’s the point. By allowing users to put energy usage graphs next to movie times and stock picks, Google is perhaps normalizing the idea of tracking power consumption. The search engine giant is, in effect, slipping an energy revolution right under our noses.

[Via Earth2tech]

