Dell Now Gets Over a Quarter of Its Electricity From Renewable Sources

The IT industry is known for its electricity-sucking tendencies and carbon emissions, which is why Dell’s announcement that it now sources 26% of its electricity from renewable sources–up from 20% in 2008–is so admirable. The company now powers nine facilities in the U.S. and Europe completely with renewable power thanks to new partnerships with European utility providers Swalec, Scottish Power Energy Retail, EVH, Mainova, Telge Energi and Hafslund.

Dell’s Oklahoma campus switched to 100% wind power in February, and the company’s global headquarters in Round Rock, Texas moved over to 100% renewables last month, using a combination of wind power and and landfill gas-to-energy. By 2015, the company plans on reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 40%–at least partially through more renewable energy use.

Even before today’s announcement, Dell ranked fourth on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of the Top 50 Green Power Purchasers, with 553,708,000 kWh of renewable power used annually. Dell also topped the inaugural Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) Benchmark Report put out by Technology Business Research, beating out IBM and Hewlett-Packard.

[Dell]

Related Stories:

Dell Bans Export of E-Waste to Developing Countries



Living in Dell Time