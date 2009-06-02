Living for Social Networks, Literally

More and more elderly people are joining social networks, according to The New York Times , and it may be saving them from death by boredom.

Among senior citizens who ventured online in 2008, the number that

visited social networks like Eons, a

social network aimed at aging boomers; Facebook, and MySpace grew at twice the rate of overall elderly Internet use, according to comScore.

At least one third of older people live alone, according to AARP, and isolation has prompted

them to explore social networks where they can make and maintain

friendships. According to the BBC, research

has shown that high levels of socialization help people live longer.

Below, Eons markets itself as a way to “build your brain” by entering

into discussion groups and playing games.

[Via New

York Times]