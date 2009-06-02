What Not to Wear If You Want to Dress for Success

In an effort at revitalizing this group, I am going to post my daily blogs here. You can see my previous blog posts at www.SuccessCommonSense.com

Positive personal impact is a key to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success and 42 Rules to Jumpstart Your Professional Success. If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things. Create and nurture your unique personal brand. Be impeccable in your presentation of self – in person and on line. Know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

The other day, I came across a great article on HRGuru.com called “What Professionals Should Never (Ever) Wear. Here are the items that the authors suggested you should not wear to work. Some are funny. Some are downright stupid. They all are just not good common sense…

Crocs

Uggs

Fanny Packs

Scrunchies

Sweatshirts and Sweatpants

Footless Leggins and Spandex/Yoga Pants

Leather Pants

Face Tatoos

Velour/Juicy Tracksuits

Message T Shirts

Too Much Exposed Skin

Heavy – or no – Makeup

What You Wore Yesterday

Sequins

Flip Flop Sandals

Excessive Jewelry

Sports Teams Jerseys

Hats and Caps

Long Fingernails

Messy, Wrinkled or Torn Clothing

Wallet Chain

Glitter

Sunglasses Indoors

All Over Animal Print

Short Shorts

You’d think that people would have the common sense to avoid wearing these items at work. However, I can recall seeing each of these fashion faux pas – with the exception of Mike Tyson face tattoos – in places where I have worked. One of my professors at the Harvard Business School used to wear a wallet chain. He looked like a biker in a suit.

The common sense point here is simple. Successful people create positive personal impact. You can create positive personal impact by being impeccable in your presentation of self – in person and on line. Professionals should dress in a professional manner. Take a few minutes to look in the mirror as you leave home every day. Ask yourself, “does what I’m wearing show that I respect myself and the people I’ll meet today?” If yes, get going and have a great day. If no, take a few minutes to change. You’ll be better off.

That’s my take on appropriate professional attire. What’s yours? Please leave a comment sharing your thoughts with us. As always, thanks for reading.

