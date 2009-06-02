TEAM: TOGETHER EVERYONE ACHIEVES MIRACLES

This weekend I saw some excellent example sof team work (or the lack of it) in the world of sports.

First there was Denis Menchov cycling in the last time trial of the Giro d’ Italia. He was clearly in the lead when one kilometer before the finish he fell due to the rain and the slippery road. This was an incredible event, after cycling for three weeks and so close to the finish. Would he now miss his victory? Well, I froze at watching this on the tv and the commentators were astounded as well. But, there was one guy who did not freeze, actually he took immediate action. It was the mechanic from the Rabobank team. When the car in which he was following Menchov stopped, he jumped out of it, took a new bike from theroof of the car and offered it to Menchov. Then he put Menchov on the bike and pushed him as hard as he could to catch some speed again. Menchov had no time to worry and proceeded to the finish and… He won the entire tour! I would say that he won thanks to the clearness of the mechanic. He took immediate action and was crucial in his role. Without his clarity and action, Menchov would not have won. The mechanic was an indispensable part of the team.

Another example of team play was during the ceremony for Bloemendaal, the winners of the European Hockey League. The captain of that team is Teun de Nooijer, one of the best hockey players in the world. He waited when his whole team took the stage to receive the cup and the medals. He looked at the back of the stage and at the front to make sure tha teveryone (players, trainers, medical staff etc) was on the stage. When that was okay, he stepped up the stage as well and was handed the cup. As a leader he clearly took care of the complete team and ensured that everyone was involved and nobody was forgotten.