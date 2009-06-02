The Real American Auto Industry

As crocodile tears are shed for GM and its now penny shares of stock, commentators are also mourning the demise of the American auto industry. While I also regret the loss of jobs at the former “Big Three”, the truth is that the American auto industry is alive and well – – we’ve just been looking in the wrong place.

The front page of the June 1st 2009 New York

Times shows a bar chart of GM’s sales for the past 50 years. In the 1960s, GM

sold over 4 million cars a year and under a million trucks. By the first decade

of the 2000s, GM was selling under a million cars each year and over 2 million

trucks. Of course SUVs were the real product, because GM put those living rooms

on wheels atop truck chassis. Looking at that sales progression over time, it’s

clear what happened to GM and its Detroit brethren. Instead of producing

efficient vehicles in appropriate sizes for the marketplace, they gambled on what

appeared to be more profitable gas-guzzlers and, like anyone else in Vegas,

finally went bust.

Meanwhile, on May 13th, Honda announced that it

will begin manufacturing cars, powered by cleaner burning natural gas, in

Greensburg, Indiana (see www. civicgx.com).

The engine for this greenhouse gas-busting marvel will be manufactured in Ohio.

Lots of suppliers will do lots of business with these factories in many

surrounding states. Sounds like the American auto industry to me.

It sounds even more red-white-blue when you realize that

Honda has been manufacturing cars in the US for 40 years already and has invested

more than $12 billion in its North America operations, including 16 major

manufacturing facilities with more than 35,000 employees. These very American

factories also produce millions of motorcycles, lawn mowers, and small engines

for everything else. That’s not just the colors of our flag, it’s the color of

money flowing into our economy.