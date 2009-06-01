Help Michigan: Buy What They are Going to Make

It’s everyone’s patriotic duty to help Michigan. We are, indeed, at war, but it’s not with terrorists, it’s with the worst elements of ourselves.

I never thought I’d be saying this, but it has been a powerful day for me, a person who abandoned Amercian cars when her new college graduation gift, a 1963 Chevy convertible, lost its brakes on the Major Deegan Expressway in New York City two weeks after she got it.

It was a lesson, and I learned it quickly, never looking back.Not my responsibility, I said, as I bought Hondas, BMWs, Mercedes, Volvos and Audis at various stages of my career.

More than 40 years later, I realize that the government can’t help Michigan, only American citizens can. We have turned our back on Detroit for decades, abdicating our roles as customers to provide constructive feedback. Perhaps if we hadn’t just slunk away from those bad cars and bad decisions on the part of Chrysler and GM we could have made a difference. I know I sure didn’t call my local Chevy dealer every three years as I went out and bought my next (foreign) car. And when I heard things were bad in Detroit, all I said was “tsk, tsk.”

I’m not making a case for the car companies as well-managed, thrifty, or right in what they’ve done during those decades. But I am making a case for the connection between GM and everything else in the United States that is now haunting us: crime, gangs, inadequte health care, deteriorating public education, the financial crisis, and yes, even the murder of Dr. Tiller and the descent of our government into torture.

Somewhere along the way, we’ve lost the notion that we are connected to one another, and that we are a big community that has to learn to be resilient and take care of itself and each other. We’ve begun to think that, on the one hand, we can do it all individually, and on the other hand, if we can’t the government will step in and save us.

Neither one of these is feasible.