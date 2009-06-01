Machine Turns Boring Office Memos Into What They Should Be: Toilet Paper

Tokyo-based manufacturer Nakabayashi has come up with a unique solution to the problem of excess used printer paper: an in-house machine that turns used A4-sized copier paper into toilet rolls. Nakabayashi’s massive 600 kg machine can create two rolls each hour from used paper.

It’s a fun idea, but at $95,000, the machine will be out of the price range of most businesses. It doesn’t even seem worth the price–how many rolls of toilet paper can be bought for $95,000? Nakabayashi doesn’t mention how much energy the machine uses to spit out toilet paper, either. It’s not unreasonable to infer that the thing could be a huge power suck, effectively canceling out any potential savings on toilet paper.

Nevertheless, Nakabayashi hopes to sell 60 units in the first year of sales. The machine will be released in Japan in August.

[Via Crunchgear]