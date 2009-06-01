Pay With Facebook? No Thanks.

Facebook has begun testing a proprietary payment system with three of its applications, according to TechCrunch . As of this week, you can now use these apps–which include GroupCard, PackRat, Birthday Calendar and Facebook’s own icon gift shop–to purchase things using Facebook “ credits ,” which you can add to your account with an major credit or debit card.

Unlike other payment services like Amazon FPS or PayPal, Facebook’s

credit system puts a scrip between your dollars and your purchasable

goods. Naturally, it’s pegged to the dollar: 10 credits equals one U.S.

dollar. Some tech pundits have already begun asking whether Facebook

hopes to be the de facto virtual wallet for its 200 million users, and

whether Google Wallet and other online payment companies are going to

take this laying down. But more important is another question: if

Facebook becomes the de facto online wallet, will Facebook Credits

become the de facto online currency?

That might sound fatuous, but Mark Zuckerberg has said that he predicts

a 70% uptick in revenue for 2009 over 2008 for Facebook–and that money

has to come from somewhere. It’s certainly not going to be advertising,

with Facebook’s terrible click-through rate, and Beacon proved it’s not

going to be social merchandising, either. Facebook may be pinning its

future success on acting as a go-between for users and merchants, and

charging a small fee for hosting the transaction. (Below, a Facebook

transaction, courtesy of TechCrunch.)

But if Facebook implements their payment system in the US alone,

they’ll be missing a huge slice of the pie; only about 30% of

Facebook’s user base lives in the U.S. at present. So to make real money,

they’ll have to go international. If they keep the Facebook Credit

pegged to the dollar, this isn’t going to work out well for South

America, Eastern Europe, much of Asia, and, well, anyone who isn’t in

the EU. To make items reasonably priced, they’ll have to peg the

Facebook Credit to a basket of currencies. If you buy something as a

French Facebooker, your credits will be pegged to the Euro. If you buy

as a Russian user, your credits will be tied to the Ruble. And so on.

But as Lisa Rutherford points out in this excellent column at VentureBeat,

any de facto online currency worth its bytes will have to be valid

across several verticals. As Rutherford says, other online

currencies have existed before–social network Hi5 has coins, Microsoft

has Points, and Second Life has its own virtual bank. But never before

has any one scrip shown the potential to reach so many users, with the

potential to buy so much stuff.

I’m not an expert on numismatics, so there are probably more

ramifications to this scenario than I’m acknowledging. But with

Facebook Credits having different exchange rates all over the world,

users will be able to hedge currencies, gain currency advantages, and

buy and sell according to the currency markets. I’m not saying this is

a bad thing; should Facebook Credits gain real gravity and the

marketplace expand to real goods and services, there will be money to

be made. But by making itself a marketplace and an issuer of scrip,

Facebook may have invited a more complex economy than it ever

intended.