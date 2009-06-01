Top 5 Unconventional Brand Campaigns

1. Sea-Tagging
Biodegradable coffee cup sleeves, hybrid vehicles, consumer-friendly
solar panels and many more products are ways in which we are
collectively trying to quell human impact on the environment. What
about advertising? Direct mail, business-to-business, print space add
up to a lot of junk paper. SEA LIFE London Aquarium is doing the opposite of traditional advertising—they’re sea-tagging.
Sea-tagging is the use of stencils and water (preferably salt because
it lasts longer) on dry surfaces such as sidewalks or concrete walls.
When sprayed on sidewalks, the designs fade away after 15-20 minutes.
Sea-tagging is an innovative way for the London Aquarium to deliver an
impactful message while increasing their eco-savvy brand identity.
2. Twapplication
Twitter has sparked innovative applications—from live chat on Ustream to Amazon Customer Reviews to GasCalc and many more.
Energize, a Utrecht-based online marketing company, is using Twitter
for job applications for a strategic planner and account manager
positions in 140 characters or less. The aptly named Twapplication
leverages the company’s ability to think out-of-the-box on a usually
boring process of finding applicants into a creative way to get
publicity and bolster the brand’s creativity capabilities.
3. Foot Art to Street Art
Adidas has a strong brand image that speaks to its creativity and innovative approach to footwear. With the street-art locator app for the iPhone (called the Urban Art Guide), the brand sought to reach out to the lifestyle (psychographics) of its audience. Known for their unconventional viral initiatives,
Adidas has truly established itself as the footwear for urban youth.
It’s no surprise the iPhone app was their latest marketing move. As
long as technology transforms the way we communicate, Adidas will have
a creative presence.
4. Oil Production to Oil Conservation
The brand image of oil companies has been one difficult to shift from
eco-destroyer to eco-promoter. Carpooling is the last thing you would
think an oil production company would want to produce—as it means less
oil consumption. Portugal’s largest oil and gas production company, Galp Energia developed a social network just for that. Galpshare, the name of the carpooling site, utilizes maps, users interest and direction to connect commuters and travelers.
5. Car Dealership Renting Bicycles
Everyone is familiar with the local car dealership. Their typically
loud, in-you-face commercials and large props in front lot are a staple
of most dealers’ marketing campaigns. Therefore, when someone says car
dealership, it might conjure memories of big ballooned animals and
yelling. That’s not Clive Brook’s Volvo dealership strategy.
Quite the opposite, in fact. Instead of promoting their fleet of
vehicles, they are loaning bicycles. Bicycle rentals are nothing new,
particularly in Europe, but for an American car dealership to rent
bicycles, that’s new. Though bicycle rental might not be Clive Brook’s
bread and butter, it identifies the dealer’s brand with eco-friendly
solutions, which will bolster their image in a ever-moving shift
towards eco-sustainability.
Please visit Sparxoo.com for more branding posts.