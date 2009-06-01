Top 5 Unconventional Brand Campaigns

1. Sea-Tagging Biodegradable coffee cup sleeves, hybrid vehicles, consumer-friendly solar panels and many more products are ways in which we are collectively trying to quell human impact on the environment. What about advertising? Direct mail, business-to-business, print space add up to a lot of junk paper. SEA LIFE London Aquarium is doing the opposite of traditional advertising— they’re sea-tagging . Sea-tagging is the use of stencils and water (preferably salt because it lasts longer) on dry surfaces such as sidewalks or concrete walls. When sprayed on sidewalks, the designs fade away after 15-20 minutes. Sea-tagging is an innovative way for the London Aquarium to deliver an impactful message while increasing their eco-savvy brand identity.

2. Twapplication

Twitter has sparked innovative applications—from live chat on Ustream to Amazon Customer Reviews to GasCalc and many more.

Energize, a Utrecht-based online marketing company, is using Twitter

for job applications for a strategic planner and account manager

positions in 140 characters or less. The aptly named Twapplication

leverages the company’s ability to think out-of-the-box on a usually

boring process of finding applicants into a creative way to get

publicity and bolster the brand’s creativity capabilities.

3. Foot Art to Street Art

Adidas has a strong brand image that speaks to its creativity and innovative approach to footwear. With the street-art locator app for the iPhone (called the Urban Art Guide), the brand sought to reach out to the lifestyle (psychographics) of its audience. Known for their unconventional viral initiatives,

Adidas has truly established itself as the footwear for urban youth.

It’s no surprise the iPhone app was their latest marketing move. As

long as technology transforms the way we communicate, Adidas will have

a creative presence.

4. Oil Production to Oil Conservation

The brand image of oil companies has been one difficult to shift from

eco-destroyer to eco-promoter. Carpooling is the last thing you would

think an oil production company would want to produce—as it means less

oil consumption. Portugal’s largest oil and gas production company, Galp Energia developed a social network just for that. Galpshare, the name of the carpooling site, utilizes maps, users interest and direction to connect commuters and travelers.

5. Car Dealership Renting Bicycles

Everyone is familiar with the local car dealership. Their typically

loud, in-you-face commercials and large props in front lot are a staple

of most dealers’ marketing campaigns. Therefore, when someone says car

dealership, it might conjure memories of big ballooned animals and

yelling. That’s not Clive Brook’s Volvo dealership strategy.

Quite the opposite, in fact. Instead of promoting their fleet of

vehicles, they are loaning bicycles. Bicycle rentals are nothing new,

particularly in Europe, but for an American car dealership to rent

bicycles, that’s new. Though bicycle rental might not be Clive Brook’s

bread and butter, it identifies the dealer’s brand with eco-friendly

solutions, which will bolster their image in a ever-moving shift

towards eco-sustainability.

Please visit Sparxoo.com for more branding posts.