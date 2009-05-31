Want to Network in Southern California? 2 Organizations to Know

I have not worn a necktie since I moved to California 6 years ago. My sense of punctuality, too, has been collecting dust on my tie rack. My social networking skills, on the other hand, are buffed, shined, and polished.

Thanks to a

number of dense commercial centers known as “industrial clusters”, California

is a place where business opportunities grow from relationships as casual as

the dress code. Clusters are dense commercial areas, usually dominated by a

single industry and the relevant support services (law, marketing, finance,

etc).

Silicon

Valley set the

fashion trend for the rest of California by trailblazing the idea of region-wide

innovation. A constant cycle of startups and spinoffs would absorb and reabsorb

local talent. Wilfred Corrigan, founder of LSI Logic, once remarked,

“There are a lot of people who come to work in the morning believing that they

work for Silicon Valley.”

It was not long before Valley imitators sprung up all along

the coast.

Practically speaking, the important

thing to know for interested networkers

is that local non-profits specializing in the creation of

cluster culture are an excellent way to integrate oneself into the community. Here are 2 of my favorite non-profits

in Southern California.

OCTANe – OCTANe is a full-service networking

organization for Orange County. OCTANe has its own local Monster.com-style job

directory, it assists the formation of startups, it connects novice

entrepreneurs to venture capitalists, and it hosts a few very large business

conference yearly (always attended by business elite). New college graduates

can even test out business presentations in front of veteran CEOs for criticism

and (maybe) an offer for first-stage funding. I sat on OCTANe’s Generation Y

outreach council and was continually impressed by the organization’s

professionalism. (I should also note that Orange County is attempting to become

the Silicon Valley of the medical industry.)

Connect – Connect is an older, more

established version of OCTANe for the San Diego region. In addition to the

usual cluster activities, Connect frequently holds an MIT-Enterprise forum. The

Forum, among many things, is an open-invitation, round table discussion of how

to keep San Diego innovation thriving, as well as a place for start-ups to get

honest feedback on their business strategy. In true California style, Connect

takes Forum members on a wine tour to

chat business over some of the best Vino in the world.