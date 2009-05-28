8 Ways to Juice Your Meetings

Meetings are a core ritual in today’s work world. Everyone is trying to figure out how to do them better. There is this temptation to think, ‘if only I follow this easy-to-understand guide, my meetings will once again become useful, under control, relevant, well-organized.’

But, people don’t work that way. We are inherently messy. Anyone who has ever been tasked with leading a change initiative knows that conversations are difficult to map, people respond to new ideas and questions in ways that are not rational, guided by emotions and unvoiced concerns.

Yet, it is through interaction, conversation, that we share our ideas, decide what they mean, and build the understanding that ultimately guides our behavior. So, meetings are not to be given up on.

As a matter of course, in all my change efforts, I deal in meetings. In fact, I go after them with a hunger to learn and hear from as many points of view as possible. Here are eight principles I live by when it comes to meetings:

1. Identify all the people who are major players and contact them regularly. This is straight out of Marketing 101. Convene those who understand and support what you are up to, your evangelists. Meet with directors, project managers, and all those who have the most to gain from your work.

2. Meet with everyone, everywhere, at every opportunity.

Bring in key players whose participation can make or break your most important efforts. Create working groups. Do dog and pony shows. Meet with clients and members. Visit other agencies that are doing what you are trying to do and bring them in to visit your team. Even meet with – gasp! – business gurus.

3. Turn everyone on your core team into an expert presenter.

Enroll them in toast-masters, teach them how to lead engaging conversations, get them up on the stage, in front of the board room. Send them to conferences to present. Without a doubt, they represent your project. Make sure they do it well. Leverage them to expand and scale your reach.