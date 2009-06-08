The 10 Most Creative People in Sports…

1. Tim Leiweke, CEO of AEG Worldwide His company owns and operates professional teams and facilities around the globe, and his latest high-profile projects should transform the industry. AEG is building arenas across China to help the NBA expand into the world’s most populous country. And L.A. Live, a 27-acre campus that hosts Laker games in the Staples Center, the ESPYs in the Nokia Theater, and ESPN broadcasts in its new studio, embodies Leiweke’s vision of merging sports and entertainment.

2. Hank Adams, CEO of Sportvision

The yellow first-down line on the TV screen. The nifty NASCAR graphics that identify racecars traveling bumper to bumper at 200 mph. The dissection of a pitch’s movement, velocity, and spin. Adams is the man to thank for making your games look so good.

3. John Henry, CEO of New England Sports Ventures

Henry’s winning on the field and off. His Red Sox have become two-time World Series champs in recent years, and his brainchild, Fenway Sports Group, keeps coming up with new and unexpected ways to generate revenue, from NASCAR ownership to bull riding marketing deals and pro golf.

4. Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour

This former special teams captain at the University of Maryland continues to stretch his company into Nike’s territory. First, it was stretchy sweat-wicking shirts and other must-have workout apparel. Now, shoes.

5. Shaun White, Olympic gold medalist

Not because of his jaw-dropping creativity on the board (of the snow and skate variety), but because of his creativity in elevating action sports with Target, HP and other partners without losing his red-hot cool.

6. Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers

In the middle of the Cavs’ series with the Orlando Magic, Gilbert inked a deal to make an investment group in China a minority owner in the team, opening up a world of marketing possibilities for league MVP LeBron James. It’ll take that kind of savvy and creativity to re-sign the most sought-after free-agent-to-be after next season.

7. Nate Silver, statistician and inventor of PECOTA

He called Obama’s victory long before anyone else dared to, but even more impressive was Silver’s prediction of the Tampa Rays’ dramatic reversal. Using PECOTA, an algorithm that has changed how baseball nerds interpret stats, Silver determined that the team, which lost 97 games in 2007, would win 90 last year. The Rays actually won 97 games and went all the way to the World Series.