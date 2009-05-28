Seven Fascinating Stories About Human Nature

Harvard’s shocking fiscal incompetence, a cave of hobos in L.A., murderous robots, and innate female aggression: it’s been a fun week in human nature, if you trust the stories that have gone viral on the social news sites. Check out the best of them below.

Woman

Gambles Away Investors’ Money. Literally.

According to the Star-Tribune

in Minneapolis, a Minnesota woman collected an undisclosed amount of

money from investors–millions–and proceeded to take it to Las Vegas

and blow it all on “sports betting and table gaming.” (Kalin Dao, fraudster, left.) Apparently thinking that cable news metaphors about heavy hitters “gambling” with investor funds were to be literally interpreted, Dao used money from new investors to pay dividends to old

ones, and wasted the rest forming her rep as a casino high roller. She got away with the Ponzi scheme for nearly three years. Victims

insinuate she got away with it because she was small, friendly, smart

and seemingly harmless, due to an physical disability that caused her

to walk with a limp. Harvard’s

Dumb Bets The

Atlantic blogged about a fascinating

piece in Boston Magazine on the unsound (and heavily leveraged) investment strategies of

America’s top university, the sum of which lost it $11 billion this

year. Harvard’s total endowment stands at $25 billion, after topping out at

over $30 billion. And while that’s a massive loss, the school is still

very much in the money. Writer Derek Thompson Richard Bradley suggests that current

administrators may use the loss to renew their campaign for

donations. Even so, it’s always interesting to see the smartest guys in

the room can make the very

same dumb decisions as the rest of the non-Ivied populace.

Bar-hopping? Bring Your Ugly Friend

Behavioral economist Dan Ariely discusses how we (often stupidly) make

decisions based on faulty information from our eyes and ears, and

faulty processing in the room upstairs. Among the phenomena: when given

a choice between two good-looking men and a third unattractive man who

resembles one of the others, women will choose the better-looking man

of the ugly-handsome dyad most of the time.



Microsoft’s

New Search Engine Gets Unlikely Approval Rebranding is a dangerous game; do it right, and consumers will love something old as

if it’s new again, but do it wrong and you can inspire incredible

antipathy. Redmond unveiled its latest re-brand on Thursday at the

conference All Things D. Live Search will now be known as Bing, an

updated version of Microsoft’s search engine that will try (again) to

take on Google and Yahoo. Luckily for MSFT, Bing has plenty of new

features that should generate some curiosity. “That was the most

astounding software demo I’ve ever seen,” said Apple co-founder Steve

Wozniak, calling himself a “big fan” of Bing. An auspicious early

review, if ever there was one. Then again, this guy rides a

Segway.

L.A.

County Raids Homeless Colony Under Highway Apparently, there is a one-mile stretch of unlit space under the number

10 freeway in L.A. know as the “Cave,” where hundreds of vagrants live

and use drugs. The Los Angeles Times

says it’s an area as big as two high school gyms, and littered with

trash and used needles. This week, teams of deputies descended into the

Cave with guns drawn, looking to clear the area of its inhabitants. For

a description that will surely make you want to skip dinner, keep

reading. “Flashlight beams picked up mounds of scrap metal, bicycle

parts, knives, syringes and an M-16 ammo clip,” the article says. “They

found thick sections of concrete wall had been chiseled away to create

little rooms. They found a man sleeping near the rotting carcass of

what appeared to be a cat.” Why

Are Women So Bitchy to Each Other? Researchers are studying aggression between women, according to an

article in Scientific

American. The phenomenon of

angsty, hormonal teenage girls scorning one another in the high school

cafeteria has become common suburban lore, but it’s also supported by

data collected about passive conflicts between reproductive-aged women.

Boys may fight more, the data says, but women engage in different and

complex social aggression. The question is: is the behavior innate, and

is it increasing?

Can

Robots Form Societies? A group of Swiss researchers is studying whether groups of robots can

develop alliances and commit “evil” behavior in the pursuit of survival

when resources are scarce. Hauntingly, they can: some of the simple,

miniature bots warn others of danger and share food, but others

intentionally trick competing robots into starvation or death. To read

the design of the experiment, check out the article at Current.com.