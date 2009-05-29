To Tweet or Not to Tweet?

That is the question.

With a million and one answers.

Twitter, the 140-character micro-blogging site, has generated the largest social media tsunami of the past year.

Pundit opinion runs the gamut from the greatest thing since…the last greatest thing on the Internet…to a debilitating waste of time for both Twitterer and follower.

The real question is, “What is it good for?”

At this point, it seems that Twitter is best for: