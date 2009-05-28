Commercial Publishing is Dead

I’m announcing it here. I’m saying it now. While commercial
publishing will continue to work for mainstream authors, celebrities,
and political figures with built in audiences, gone are the days of the
new author being “discovered”. Commercial publishers are spending less
and less on new risks and pouring more and more into established
platforms and celebrity writers, hoping they can put off their eventual
demise a few more years. The reality is that, like the music industry,
all of the rules are changing.