Commercial Publishing is Dead

I’m announcing it here.  I’m saying it now.  While commercial publishing will continue to work for mainstream authors, celebrities, and political figures with built in audiences, gone are the days of the new author being “discovered”.  Commercial publishers are spending less and less on new risks and pouring more and more into established platforms and celebrity writers, hoping they can put off their eventual demise a few more years. The reality is that, like the music industry, all of the rules are changing.

By Corey Michael Blake1 minute Read
About the author

Corey Michael Blake's latest adventure is publishing the first series of SmarterComics -- a revolutionary new way of business books for busy professionals on-the-go. Titles by best-selling authors Larry Winget, Chris Anderson, Tom Hopkins, Dr

