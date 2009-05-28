Google I/O: The Next Android OS–Google Donut, Looks Tasty

Today marks the end of Google’s I/O developer conference . Just days shy of Apple’s own WWDC, which kicks off next week, Google took the opportunity to tell us two things: Android 2 is going to be killer, and Google will pay you $100,000 to develop a cool app for it. Oh, and if you give out free, unreleased Android phones, attendees will put them on eBay with remarkable alacrity. (Alright, three things.) If you want a proper intro, check out the opening keynote below.







The latest update to Google Android just came out three days

ago, and as ecstatic as G1 users were to get their hands on version 1.5

(dubbed “Cupcake”), they’ll be even more delirious when they see the

kind of slickery baked into version 2.0, (dubbed “Donut”). Donut has a

powerful system-wide search called Android Search that allows you to

query the Web as well as all the data on your phone (contacts,

calendar, photos, songs) from one discreet little search box.

As with Google’s Voice Search, you can speak a search query into the

phone to get results too. Better yet: the text-to-speech API that makes

that possible will be available to developers, which could prompt a

flurry of speech-activated apps on the Android Marketplace. Also cool

is the ability to narrow search results with a handwriting

gesture–make an “e” across the screen with your finger, for example,

and you’ll skip to the corresponding letter an in alphabetized group of

items.

Also on display at I/O was the second annual Android Developer

Challenge, a cash contest that smacks of Chevy-style

desperation. If Apple’s iPhone was the first-in-the-game Prius, well,

Android is going to have to build a hell of a Chevy Volt to catch up,

so taking meliorative action that only Google could, throwing wads of

cash at the problem.

The ADC2 has categories for 10 types of apps. Android users will have

the option of participating in the contest as judges, getting access

sometime in August to a bevy of entrant apps to test and rate. The top 20 apps, after the first round of user voting, will then go to Google’s

judges, who Google says will make the final decision.

What’s in it for devs? Well, for each category, the top prize

is a whopping $100,000; second and third place aren’t too shabby

either, with $50,000 and $25,000 up for grabs respectively. Overall

winners across categories will get $150,000 for first place, $50k for

second and $25k for third. Google implies that the overall winner will be a first-place category winner by nature, meaning that a winning developer can walk away with a cool quarter million.

(Apple has iPhone developer prizes too, but nothing approaching that

kind of prize purse.) Winners will be announced in November.