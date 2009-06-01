Is Sustainability Scalable? A Visit to the IceStone Headquarters

At this spring’s furniture fairs from Milan to Manhattan , nearly everyone wanted to be vividly green. One of the truest green outfits in this sector is IceStone , which makes countertops and tile from recycled glass and concrete. IceStone brings bonafides worthy of a reality show: it employs dozens of Tibetan refugees in a repurposed Brooklyn factory that recycles its own water, and lines up biodegradable cups at its holiday party. That’s a lot to admire, even before you get to how one artistically skillful staffer hangs a painting of each employee of the month in the break room. But do the techniques that boost IceStone’s virtue also lower its growth prospects? What looks brilliantly green can lose luster if it can’t get to scale.

IceStone’s growth potential looks formidable on a tour of the company’s spacious

factory, where laborers once banged ship boilers into shape. You enter to open

shelves holding huge bags of ground-up glass, sorted by size and color. A “batch

plant” in the center of the floor pours glass, concrete, pigment and secret

ingredients into molds. Staff members (who arrive by subway or bike) cure it

in kilns (powered with off-grid electricity). Other workers then run it

through a polisher, inspect it, and prepare it for a truck pickup. This

process, on-site water recycling and all, has enabled IceStone to reach a staff

of 62 and divert millions of pounds of landfill waste since its first year in

2003.

But that’s also created a barrier to expansion, co-CEO Miranda Magagnini

told me on a December visit. Moving through the Brooklyn Navy Yard‘s cobblestone

streets might feel kicky to a visitor (the maze of buildings contains a Noah’s

ark of small manufacturers and tech shops), but it’s untenable for a guy

dragging a pallet. “We don’t make potato chips,” Magagnini said: a bump means a

break. So to produce more, Magnanini and co-CEO Peter Strugatz have to transfer

IceStone’s values beyond their watchful eye.

Doable, but fragile. And IceStone’s culture, which advances

the green ethic by investing in workers’ ingenuity, seems similarly fragile.

You see postings of Toyota’s

Lean Manufacturing principles in English, Spanish and Tibetan, as staff move

from entry-level “batching” to management. Floor supervisor Francis Filippi

says people brainstorm ways to save energy and cost because they see a higher

purpose. “We have people saying: we need to label it, wrap it, take pictures,

and inspect the trucks,” says Filippi, who came to IceStone from a bomb

manufacturer. “It is easier to train people in green skills here than in a

standard process with no deviation.”

But there’s a discernible endpoint to this collaboration. Magagnini

still delves into all hiring and design decisions, meaning the company’s

product line and lineup reflect her preferences. The founders acknowledge the need

to back off–IceStone just hired a COO whose writ includes documenting ideas

from all staff, and it’s testing small work groups that Magnanini says can

stoke entrepreneurship. Yet she says she needs the right “fit” for a tile color

or a receptionist. Which restates the dilemma. IceStone’s familial closeness constrains its ability to pursue a new, clean form of manufacturing. What happens

to the “fit” when it grows?

Magagnini, laudably, doesn’t pretend to know. “As the world turns, there are more

and more impostors out there,” Magagnini told me. IceStone has joined B Corp.,

a coalition promising fealty to social and sustainable “bottom lines.” (Other

members include a travel agency, a bookstore in Bellingham, Washington,

and a coffee shop.) This creates impetus to creatively value investments in,

say, water recycling. But the impostors’ wasteful habits are surging around the

Navy Yard walls. Which threatens the glow of IceStone’s example.