Everyone wants to know the strategy for success – in life, in business, you name it. Billions of dollars are paid to experts and consultants, not to mention for books and conferences and courses, by people hoping to get some unique insight or never-before-imagined analysis that will make all the difference. That approach has never made sense to me. The best strategies don’t always work out. And the smartest, biggest, most highly regarded people and institutions don’t always succeed. You can pay all you want to get help, and guidance, and support in what you are trying to do – and a lot of times that money is well spent – but that is not the answer. Consultants, and business books, and therapists, and everyone else are facilitators – a means to an end.

So, if the consultants and experts in the world aren’t the answer to finding the perfect strategy, what is? There isn’t one. Its not about the perfect strategy.

In a recent issue of the New Yorker, Malcolm Gladwell explained how upsets occur, or, put another way, How David Beats Goliath. He writes:”David’s victory over Goliath, in the Biblical account, is held to be an anomaly. It was not. Davids win all the time.”

The concept of David beating Goliath would seem to have been the result of a perfect strategy. But it wasn’t. As Gladwell explains: “David can beat Goliath by substituting effort for ability—and

substituting effort for ability turns out to be a winning formula for

underdogs in all walks of life…”

In other words, work hard, be smart, and you will succeed. It doesn’t have to be any more complicated than that.