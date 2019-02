We’ve all heard it before: Art is a business. And let me tell you that’s the truth!! While I loved my university training (BFA, Theatre), I spent 10 years getting over the anger that they never taught me how to generate an income from my art. I’ve actually done quite a bit of research and have yet to find a single educational program that teaches the business of artistry and that is such a shame because talent and the development of the art itself is only 25% of the equation.