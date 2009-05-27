Segmenting Inside

Once in a great while you see a company doing what would be sane in other markets, but might be a Herculean improbability in their own.

Yes, this has to do with the Linux market.

Specifically this has to do with the embedded Linux market, a realm

so fragmented that ‘chaos’ is too polite a description. It is also one

of Linux’s silent success stories. Odds are that you are within five

feet of one or more devices that have embedded Linux inside. Glancing

about my office I count three (a printer, a router, and a cell phone,

though I suspect the hub and print server at Linux-based as well).

The embedded Linux market is fragmented along several vectors. The

primary vector of discord is the application. Router makers and printer

makers and cell phone makers have different interest and needs with

embedded Linux. A while back my neighbors at Wind River were toying

with the notion of creating an online community where users in the

different markets could share innovations in a non-competitive

environment, but that initiative seems to have fallen in the gutter.

Now MontaVista wants to do the opposite.

Ignoring for a moment the unfortunate aspect of having the word

‘vista’ in their corporate name, the folks at MontaVista have decided

that the proper approach to the market is to offer embedded Linux

packages tailored to different market segments. They are not tackling

the relative industries (routers, printers, cell phones, etc.). MontaVista is segmenting their embedded Linux offering by CPU/platform – Atom, PowerQUICC II Pro, PowerQUICC III, TI OMAP35x, etc.

Unlike the x86 server market, where use variations between box

vendors are relatively limited, the chip market for embedded Linux is

highly fractured. The differences are allegedly significant enough that

loading a Linux distro down with cross platform packages is a burden to

the buyers. MontaVista claims that many in the market buy an embedded

Linux package and then customize it to their platform before using in

production.