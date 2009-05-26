Facebook Gets Yet Another Valuation

A Russian Internet company announced today that it will be investing $200 million in Facebook, valuing the social network–which has yet to turn a profit–at roughly $10 billion. In 2007, when Microsoft invested $240 million in the startup, it was valued at $15 billion. Facebook’s internal valuation pegs the company at around $3.7 billion in worth.

Valuing companies isn’t an

exact science; there are hard numbers involved (revenue) and soft ones,

too (brand value). The real answer could only come with an IPO, which

founder Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday is not something they company is

going to do in the near-term, according to the AP. Clues to the

company’s worth lie in its its balance sheet, which is kept undisclosed

as long as Facebook is private.

Zuckerberg has claimed that

Facebook will grow its revenue by 70 percent in 2009, but most experts

see that prediction

as quixotic, and doubt the site will be able to get

much past 20%, or $300 million more this year. Yuri Milner, CEO of

Digital Sky (seen below), the Russian company that announced its

investment today,

said his company

would also be buying an additional $100 million of common stock in the

Palo Alto company. Digital Sky owns a popular social network in Russia

called @mail.ru.

The internal valuation figure

leaked from the ConnectU-Facebook lawsuit last year; to tally up what

ConnectU’s founders thought they deserved, its lawyers managed to get

their hands on Facebook’s “formal valuation resolution,” a value

required to appraise the options a company gives its employees, under

IRS Section 409(A). $3.7 billion was the number on that document. But

since we don’t know how much stock has been issued–and what kind–it’s

still tought to put a real value on the company. What’s guaranteed:

Facebook will be facing stiff

competition from other platforms

this year, making its rosy revenue projections even more

unlikely.

See Facebook’s official press

release on the DST investment here.

[Via AP

and NYTimes]