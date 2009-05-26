Are You Preparing for the Economic Upswing or is Your Customer Service in Recession?

While some shortsighted organizations have cut back on customer service there are organizations that continue to create the kind of extraordinary experiences for their customers that ensure repeat business.
The Kimpton Hotels and Restaurant Group is one of the leading organizations that has consistently provided personal customer care throughout this economic downturn.
When you walk into a Kimpton property, staff immediately welcome you. It’s more than just a cheery hello one particular person. Everyone you meet welcomes you as though you are the most important guest and they are there to personally assist only you.
I asked the COO Niki Leondakis how they are able to provide such personal service for their guests n today’s economy and budget tightening. ” We’re aware that many of our guests may be under extra stress right now so we have provided employees with special training on customer stress. They can help guests be as relaxed and comfortable as possible,” she told me.
I had to know how it was possible for staff to be so focused on guests when they were feeling pressured to do more with less. Niki told me that all of the employees had been trained in stress management and knew that they could talk about any issue and getsupport. We constantly go back to our core values and much we value our employees.”
“Our philosophy is that personal care regarding stress and customer service starts with the employees.
All of our employees are encouraged to take any class offered, which includes one on life/work balance.”
She also let me know that Kimpton leadership consistently communicate with their employees so that they feel empowered and engaged. They even tell them when they don’t know.
In my consulting practice I hear from too many employees that they are extremely stressed and anxious about their future, because senior managers stay in their office silos and don’t communicate and share information with them. In the absence of information, rumors of doom spread throughout the organization. Employees get more anxious and stressed,which negatively impacts their ability to focus on customer needs.
People may not be traveling as much now and business is down in the hospitality industry. The economy will improve and business and recreational travel will increase.
The Kimpton Hotels and Restaurant Group is still opening new hotels, taking care of guests and providing them with extraordinary service. Their guests will continue to return, tell people they know, share their experience on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn et al. The Kimpton Hotels and Restaurant Group will flourish. They’re ready for the economic upswing.
Are you losing customers to your competition because you’ve skimped on employee appreciation and customer service? Now is the time to develop and implement a strategy to take care of your customers and your employees so you can prepare for your economic upswing.