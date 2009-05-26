Are You Preparing for the Economic Upswing or is Your Customer Service in Recession?

While some shortsighted organizations have cut back on customer service there are organizations that continue to create the kind of extraordinary experiences for their customers that ensure repeat business.

The Kimpton Hotels and Restaurant Group is one of the leading organizations that has consistently provided personal customer care throughout this economic downturn.

When you walk into a Kimpton property, staff immediately welcome you. It’s more than just a cheery hello one particular person. Everyone you meet welcomes you as though you are the most important guest and they are there to personally assist only you.

I asked the COO Niki Leondakis how they are able to provide such personal service for their guests n today’s economy and budget tightening. ” We’re aware that many of our guests may be under extra stress right now so we have provided employees with special training on customer stress. They can help guests be as relaxed and comfortable as possible,” she told me.