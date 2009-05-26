What Balance? Tips for managing work-family challenges by Caroline Simard, Director of Research

Ask a woman working in technology (most likely in a dual-career couple), if she has found “work-life balance” yet and she will laugh at you. As I look around for practical solutions to this issue and see that some “tips” to achieve balance recommend “leaving your job/career,” it is clear to me that progress has been slow on this one.

One

of the biggest problems with work-family issues is this notion of “balance.” As

a culture, we frame work and family as opposite ideals. This pressure hits

women at the mid level especially. The conflict happens when demands of family

life are incompatible with the demands of work life, often forcing women to

leave the workforce entirely in an “all or nothing” proposition. Mid-level is

also where work-life issues more likely leads to more difficulty in career

growth. There, there is a double push on career women as their time compete

betweens two competing ideal-types of “ideal mother and family caregiver” and “devoted

worker/career woman” (see the book “Competing

Devotions” for more on those conflicting demands). What does this lead to? Feeling

guilty for not being at home when you are at work, and feeling guilty for not working

when you are at home. A no-win situation.

It’s time to reframe the discussion. “Balance” is a misnomer –

it implies that there is a perfect equilibrium somewhere in there to be

attained – an equilibrium that is static and set in stone, with women

themselves being at fault for not finding this elusive “balance.” There is

nothing to be won in framing the issue in those terms. Also, the term “work-life

balance” has been squarely framed as a woman’s issue, yet men in dual-career couples

face similar challenges. This dual-earning situation represents the majority of

the population: the US Bureau of Labor Statistics finds that 71% of US mothers

are employed, 51% of US families are in dual-earning couples, and that the

proportion of married-couple families in which only the husband works is at 19.8%

(there is a dearth of data on unmarried partners and same-sex couples in the

workforce).