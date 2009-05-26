How to Fail Before You Open

It is often failure, pain, anguish,

financial loss, or some other form of pessimistic misfortune that tends

to help some entrepreneurs learn that a great idea, founded upon

nothing, will fail! Over a course of five years, I witnessed the

opening and closing of two great business ventures piloted by myself.

It was not until two years ago that I sought to assess those failed

ventures and distinctly pin point how the business failed, when it saw

its demise, who created this downward spiral and what could have been

done differently to secure a successful future endeavor. The answers

to those questions were quite simple but the key inquisition that

needed to be answered was WHEN. After months of debate within myself,

I came to the conclusion that the business failed prior to opening the

door to work with prospective clients in need of the services we

provided.

The keys to a successful business is

not always embedded in adjectives like dedication, hard work, skill or

even knowledge. Yet, those attributes tend to engage in the success of

your endeavor. A start-up companies entrepreneurial misfortune tends

to begin when the business persons are engaging clients and customers

prior to laying down the foundation for their own entity. Based on my

experience with failing endeavors and now with a growing firm engaging

successfully with clientele in various markets, I found that a

lack of purpose, direction and corporate allocation was missing. These

fundamental items can serve as defining or a defeating constructs.

So

how does one secure a successful endeavor? Simple. Like writing any

good newspaper article, your foundation elements should lay in 3 of the

5 W’s.

Why?

Why are you starting this business? The

answer to this question should be apparent and to clarify your

intentions. Figuring this out can be clear in the drafting of a

business model. This model allows you to delineate the clear purpose

of your company. Whether it be financial, philanthropic, fun, etc. A

business model can be the defining document for your companies

operation. You will find yourself asking frequently, “does this align

with our business model”?

Link to explanation of Business Model: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Business_model What?

What

services will you provide? What software will be use? What defines our

success or failure? The “what’s” allow your business to clearly define

how it will function. The answer to the what question can be clearly

expound in a business plan. The plan is a formal statement that allows

you to set organizational goals, define products and services, and

more. It is also equally important to explain what your goals and

aspirations are for your company as well as provide a clear mission

statement for your organization.

Link to explanation of Business Plan (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Business_plan)

Need

help writing a plan? The Minority Business Development Agency has a

step by step tutorial guide to help (http://www.mbda.gov/?section_id=5) Who?

Answering the question of who, allows you to define aspects of both

your business and your prospective customers. Who is your target

audience? Who will you partner with? Who will you employ? Who will

produce your idea and/or services?



Additional, the answer to this question should assist with creating

lucidity amongst not only your customers, but amongst your staff and

prospective investors. How? How will you do it? how will you gauge

success or failure? How will you find talent to set your plan in

motion? How will you monetize or gain financial success?

Drafting the foundational documents that will serve as the driving

force behind your business could provide the direction that is needed

in order to mobilize a successful entrepreneurial experience.

—–