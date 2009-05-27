6 Ways for Obama to Green Public Housing

Yesterday in Denver, members of the Obama administration outlined how $4 billion will be spent to green the nation’s public housing projects. $500 million will be spent on training workers to do the retrofitting work, and the rest will go towards the improvements themselves. The list of initiatives that have been made public so far are fairly rudimentary, and include better windows, insulation, and, of course, changing light bulbs.

Does that mean that we’re really spending $500 million to train a phalanx of light bulb installers? It shouldn’t. There are a slew of other improvements that could be carried out. To be sure, retrofitting a building rather than starting from scratch limits your options–passive buildings, for example, require design features involving the very footprint of the building. But there are a number of big interventions that could be made, which just might serve as beacons to the entire green building movement. Here are six options.

Solar Shielding

Building contractors seldom think about heat loads–and that’s a problem, because the side of an enormous brick building absorbs heat, making the interior more costly to cool. The most low-tech intervention is simply to add trees, and trellises for climbing plants on the sunny side of a building. Higher up, solar blinds would work. These are already common in high-rise buildings–the New York Times building, for example, is covered in them. Elsewhere, at the 1234 Howard Street condo development in San Francisco, adjustable louvers–which are really just industrial-sized venetian blinds–allow natural light to be adjusted throughout the day:

Green Roof

Green roofs are more than simply cool concepts: Shading the roof of a building reduces electricity spent on cooling. What’s more, they can readily be deployed as retrofits to old buildings with roofs already crowded by mechanical equipment. (Pictured here: A retrofit installed by Cook+Fox.) A cheaper alternative is a “cool roof”–which is shaded and painted white, to reflect heat.

Water Management

Cutting-edge tech can already recycle a building’s waste water, but that’s beyond the scope of a retrofit. But gray water recyclers–which purify and reuse water from sinks and drains, but not toilets–can be installed. Another possibility are rainwater collectors. These would collect water on the grounds of a housing complex, and on the roof, and return it to cisterns which would be used for all non-drinking applications. Here’s one example, as it would work on a small building like a house–though the systems can be readily scaled up: