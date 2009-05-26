Two New Books You Should Read

I’ve just gotten done reading a couple of new books. The first, Where to Go From Here, by Douglas Campbell III , is a primer on how to manage your business — and yourself. To Campbell, the personal is one with the professional.

A well-known business coach, Campbell bills himself as “TheSuccess Coach.” He has worked with loads of business, mostly small to medium-sized, and acts as a one-man Board of Directors, helping them manage and grow. With an MBA from The Darden School of Business at UVa, he’s got thetechnical chops.

What I really like about this book is that it is filled with questionnaires, surveys and other “how-to-get-there-from-here” tools. They are introduced sequentially so that they each build on the ones that come before. There are also many examples taken from the author’s experiences that are very motivational and serve to let the reader know he/she is not alone.

Finally, at the end, after you’ve done the exercises, you should come out with a much better understanding of your strengths and weaknesses and, most importantly, whether you’re compatible with your chosen field and whether it makes you happy.

This is a very accessible read, logically laid out and itall makes sense. And if you don’t own a business, don’t let that stop you. It’s a book anyone can use to help find lifelong work that fits who they are.

Still throwing your hands up in frustration working with the latest people to enter the workforce? Then Bruce Tulgan’s Not Everyone Gets A Trophy isfor you. Tulgan writes knowledgeably about Gen Y-ers and how the older generations can work together with them productively and, ultimately, happily. The big secret Tulgan shares is that they just didn’t learn the things you and I did and so we have to teach them and help them along the way. Hmmm, doesn’t sound so different from any new generation entering the workplace. Nonetheless, based on my own conversations with those who manage these young people, there does seem to be some extra angst that is included in the package.