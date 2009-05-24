Why Robert Picard is Wrong about Journalists Deserving Lower Pay

Details matter : Robert Picard’s recent editorial shows a reckless disregard for context, when he accuses journalists of being responsible for their profession’s own demise. Picard, essentially, argues that if reports are not profitable, it is because they do not have value. However, he fails to show that everyone is struggling to cope with the upheaval caused by the Internet. Journalists have been hit hardest, since they were information tradesmen during the information revolution. Because this is a blog post, I’ll keep my response short and focus on two objections.

1). Picard ignores the role of editors

Now, I haven’t written 25 books, nor I am a professor of Media

Studies. But, with my relatively smaller experience in media, the journalists

I know begged their editorial staff to put more resources into a stronger

online presence; yet their bosses ignored the suggestion. At least

one senior journalist with the LA Times (who will remain anonymous) and one who

has been quite vocal (@eweinger) told me horror stories during the downfall of

the Times. Editors outright dismissed those who made suggestions for a smarter

web strategy.

So, I’m reasonably skeptical when I read Picard write:

“Most [journalists] believe that what they do is so intrinsically

good and that they should be compensated to do it even if it doesn’t produce

revenue.”

It’s more reasonable to think that old-guard editors misjudged the

impact of, what was then, the coming Internet revolution (for evidence that

older generations sometimes adapt slower to online media, compare the 2008

Presidential candidate who won

to the one who lost.)

2). Picard ignores that everyone is struggling to remain

profitable