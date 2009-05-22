5 Beers for the Long Weekend, and the Future

It’s a good year for environmentally-conscious beer lovers; manufacturers have become increasingly responsive to consumer demands for sustainable alcohol, and that means it’s easier than ever to impress your Memorial Day BBQ guests with guilt-free beer. Some of the best are highlighted below.

Cascade Green

The brewery associated with this Australian lager offsets 100% of its carbon emissions with carbon credits, right down to the energy associated with transporting ingredients. Cascade Green is made with all local ingredients and the labels are printed with biodegradable, vegetable-oil based inks.

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada’s Chico, Californa brewery gets most of its energy from a combination of fuel cells and solar panels. But the brewery accomplished an even bigger feat recently: it became the the first corporation to install networked charging stations for electric vehicles. Only two stations are installed now, but Sierra Nevada will likely install more in the future.

Grassroots Ale

Grassroots Ale, produced by the Great Lakes Brewing Company, is made from sustainably-grown coriander, lemon balm, chamomile and lemon basil from the brewery’s farm. The Great Lakes Brewing Company’s beer delivery truck runs on vegetable oil, and brewery also contains a natural cooling system that brings in cold air during winter to cool the beer.

Fat Tire

This popular beer is made by Colorado’s New Belgium, which has been using wind energy since 1999. New Belgium recycles waste products into grain and cattle feed and uses evaporative cooling in its packaging hall. The packaging hall itself is constructed from beetle kill pine wood. Mountain pine beetles destroy 98% of lodgepole pines in Summit County, Colorado–this gives the fallen trees a second chance.

Brooklyn Sustainable Porter

True to its name, Brooklyn Sustainable Porter is produced by the ultra-green Brooklyn Brewery. The brewery is 100% powered by wind energy, saving 335,000 pounds of carbon dioxide annually. Brooklyn Brewery also pays farmers to take grains and husks left over from beer production.