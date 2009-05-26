Forget Electric Cars: The Hydrogen Road Rally Starts Today

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are often criticized for being energy inefficient, but that hasn’t stopped the annual Hydrogen Road Tour from demonstrating the capabilities of fuel cell-equipped cars. The annual rally spans over 1,700 miles and has 28 stops along the West Coast. At each stop, the public has the opportunity to inspect the vehicles. This year, 12 fuel cell cars will drive from Chula Vista, California to Vancouver, Canada.

The rally runs from May 26 to June 3, and features fuel cell vehicles including the Honda FCX Clarity, Hyundai Tucson FCEV, Kia Borrego FCEV, Nissan X-Trail, and Toyota FCHV-adv Highlander. Each car has a range of 200 to 500 miles and will rely on a mobile refueling station to power up.

The California Air Resources Board uses the rally to demonstrate the practicality of fuel cell vehicles. But many car companies–including Ford–don’t think that the cars will be viable for mass production any time soon. President Obama doesn’t think so, either: He wants to cut $100 million each year in hydrogen fuel cell vehicle research.

