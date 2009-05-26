Six Moving, Blinking, Jaw-Dropping Building Facades [video]

Building facades covered in rippling waves or funky light shows are rapidly moving our cityscapes into the Blade Runner era–but without as much advertising (yet). This is a selection of the undulating buildings we’ve spied recently, as well as some of our all-time favorites:

Articulated Cloud, by Ned Kahn, adorns the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum. It looks complex, but it’s made simply of white tiles supported on spindles that turn in the wind.

Another stunning piece, also by Kahn:

The FLARE Facade, designed by White Void, is based on a similar idea. The difference is that the metal “flakes” are programmable, so that patterns can be set to ripple across an entire building. When I spoke to the designers a few months ago, they were still trying to find a suitable partner to realize the project. But this video animation conveys what it would look like extremely well: