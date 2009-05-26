Ten Things to Demand From Design Thinkers

Design thinking is currently an “It” concept, the topic of countless books and blogs and conference panels. While it can mean a lot of different things to different people, for me, design thinking is a methodology, a tool, a killer app, and a problem-solving protocol to be used on virtually any problem. It can be equally effective in designing a new product or creating a new brand, to envisioning a new approach to health care or to reinventing city management. Mayor Daley in Chicago, where I live, is a pretty effective design thinker. That’s right, Mayor Daley.

Design thinking isn’t the sole province of the insular world of design and designers. Every year, I learn this lesson over again in the class I teach in “Design and Design Thinking” at Northwestern University. The mostly left-brain, linear thinking, engineering professionals in the class never fail to blow me away with how quickly and effectively they ladder up on the idea.

Today we are facing many tough problems in business, in our communities, and in our society as a whole. This pliable and effective methodology is truly part of the answer. Consequently, it has migrated into the mainstream. It can be a great boon to problem solving, but it’s not without its pitfalls.

Here are ten things to get you need to know to make design thinking work for you:

Get Clarity about Equity

Brand equity used to belong to the Madmen of Madison Avenue. But advertising is broken now. It simply doesn’t work like it used to, and won’t ever again. Advertisers used to tell people what they want. Now customers, enabled by the Internet and social networks, are telling companies what they want. The truth of the consumer experience is in the doing and that is where the equity lies. Don’t listen to anyone telling you what the brand equity “should” be if it doesn’t start with the consumer. Designers are the Storytellers

Authenticity in the consumer experience results in a story, not the other way round. A story has emotion, narrative, and memories built into it. I tell stories in every presentation, every chance I can. In a world bloated with messages, a story is sometimes the only thing people will remember. When I mention James Dyson, they remember how discouraging he found it to see how vacuum cleaners work, how many prototypes it took to get the one he was designing right, how elated he was at figuring out the answer! Now Target can’t keep Dyson cleaners on the shelf at $400 per; his competitors struggle at $99. The product performs; the story makes it memorable. The Ergonomics of Understanding

Design thinking starts with empathy and perception around what people actually need and do, as opposed to what they say they want. This, in turn, mandates new processes for evaluation and new metrics for measurement. It may even require the courage to make decisions that run counter to metrics. That’s the decision Herman Miller designers faced when focus groups told them that people thought the first Aeron chair would be a failure. Good Design is Good Business

Rumor has it that Dutch Boy saw something in the neighborhood of a 300% lift after re-inventing its paint can to have a twist-off lid. 300% How many companies would be thrilled with a 7% increase in sales? Design Thinking Starts at the Very Beginning

Design has always had a place in the product development process, but too often it’s been in the middle, used as a way to improve a product’s aesthetics, or at the end, when it’s used to create attractive packaging, or a sizzling presentation for the client. But those design add-ons can’t ensure success. Before setting off on any mission, design thinking protocol asks us to step back for a moment and begin by challenging the problem to be solved in the first place. Is this the right way to frame this problem? Does the world need another one of these gadgets? The answers to those questions potentially save a lot of wasted effort and ensure a better result. Designers Need to Be Orchestra Conductors

Design thinkers need to be able to mobilize cross functional teams. That requires a skill set that includes effective leadership, the ability to inspire, respect of other competencies, and equal measures of charm and manic control. It’s not the usual stuff you get in design school, but it should be. Keep Design Assassins in the Crosshairs

“We did that here once. I t didn’t work.” “We tried that three years ago. Customers hated it.” “That’s not the way we do things here.” How many times have you been in a meeting and heard comments like those? Or, worse, been the one making them? Keep it up and you to can become a Designosaur. Design thinkers figure out ways to overcome resistance to new ideas. Use Your Head Before Your Hands

Design thinkers look past a project to the next project, to the next step in the strategy. They look sideways to the tangents that are affected by the result, and longer term to the investment required as a result of solving the problem currently in front of the team. No problem is solved in isolation–either from the past, or from the future. Be a Good Shepherd

Most design thinkers agree that the goal for any project should be the best result for the smallest investment, and the biggest effect for the least amount of effort and the least amount of resources. Efficiency, in short, is at the core of every truly wonderful design or system. Obsessive Compulsives Welcome Here

I remember once attending a meeting where I pointed out an obvious deficiency in design and was told that it would take too much time and effort to fix it, that the investment of capital and energy would not be worth the return. While it was, perhaps, true at the time, the incident raised concerns about the organization’s culture and attitudes that led to that moment. “Good enough” is no longer good enough. There’s now too much competition from a flattened world that’s getting better at answering true consumer and societal needs. Maniacal attention to detail, obsessive attention to brand equity, and a laser-like focus on superlative results are all key parts of the formula for success in the future.

Mark Dziersk is the VP Design at Brandimage-Desgrippes & Laga, one of the world’s largest design and branding firms. At Brandimage, Dziersk has worked on projects for clients ranging from Dove to Banana Republic to a pop-up store for Henri Bendel. Dziersk joined Brandimage in 2007, after 13 years at the Chicago product design firm Herbst Lazar Bell, where he and his teams won dozens of awards for products as diverse as the Motorola NFL Coaches’ Headset, to the first-ever single use camera for Kodak. Dziersk, himself, holds over 100 patents.