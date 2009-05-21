7 Lessons for Getting Change Right

Between 1995 and 1997 I participated in two distinctly different change initiatives at the World Bank, both called Knowledge Management. The first one never took off. The second one changed the organization, and the world, in two short years, demonstrating how a bureaucratic, geographically distributed, multi-national, public sector organization can reinvent itself faster than anyone could have planned.

What made the difference in these two initiatives? I identified seven important lessons from my observations, which I use in my work leading world-class organizations through major change.

The first Knowledge Management team I joined was comprised of a few select, world-class thought leaders who drew on a dedicated budget to design and implement a powerful new tool they hoped would revolutionize the way business was done. We met in closed meetings, witnessed remarkable demonstrations, and marveled at the power of the Internet to spread knowledge.

After a year, I found that the enthusiasm around this initiative was still confined to the original small group and a few others who had recently joined. It seemed to me we were going nowhere, and I made up my mind to end my brief tenure with this group.

I was staying late one evening, writing my letter of resignation, when Steve Denning stopped by and asked what I was doing. I told him and he asked me to give him an hour before I turned in my resignation.

Later that same evening I had a new job, on loan to a new team at the World Bank led by Steve Denning. His team, in contrast to the former, had no funding and no resources, except for a half-time assistant.I joined another staff member, Lesley Schneier who was also on loan to Steve.

Two years later, our little team had grown to six people, and spawned over 120 communities to champion our program. Thousands of people were deeply involved not only inside but also outside the World Bank, pushing the knowledge management agenda forward on multiple fronts in a giant social network.