GE Shows Off Smart Grid-Aware Appliances [video]



The buzz about GE‘s Smart Appliances–microwaves, oven ranges, hot water heaters and dryers equipped with smart grid communication technology–has been building for months. Some of the appliances go into a low power mode when utilities signal that overall grid power consumption is up, and return to normal power when consumption is down. Others have on-board displays to indicate when electricity is cheap. It’s a boon to utilities overloaded with electricity demand as well as consumers seeking low energy prices.