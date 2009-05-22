advertisement
GE Shows Off Smart Grid-Aware Appliances [video]

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
gevideowasherdryer


The buzz about GE‘s Smart Appliances–microwaves, oven ranges, hot water heaters and dryers equipped with smart grid communication technology–has been building for months. Some of the appliances go into a low power mode when utilities signal that overall grid power consumption is up, and return to normal power when consumption is down. Others have on-board displays to indicate when electricity is cheap. It’s a boon to utilities overloaded with electricity demand as well as consumers seeking low energy prices.

GE’s smart-grid appliances are being tested in 15 Louisville, Kentucky, homes at the moment, but a new video from the company demonstrates the capabilities of the communication-enabled appliances for the rest of us. The appliances will become widely available later this year.



[Via Earth2Tech]

