Work/Life Balance: Ask for what you need by Telle Whitney, President and CEO, Anita Borg Institute

Balancing work and life –how do you do it? This is a common question from many technical women. At times, it seems daunting, as we look at the demands from our many commitments. Yes, it is really important to me to be making contributions to the innovation of my field, my organization, or my project. And yes, my life partner, child and cause are also very important. How do I do it all?

I believe that you can have it all….just not at the same

time. The most important decision you

can make is what are the most important priorities today. Here are a couple of stories of women who

have solutions, at least for the moment.

For many technical people, especially women with kids, they

create the second shift. I have a friend

who works at a large high tech company in software development. She has two children, and believes that it

is really important to spend time with them attending her daughter’s soccer

games and piano lesson, and her son’s cello lesson. Her husband takes the kids to school in the

morning, allowing her to go in to work early.

She leaves the office at 3:00 pm most days, but then logs on in the

evening after the kids are in bed. In

her case, the early morning time is great interrupted thinking time, and her

evening hours allow her to respond to her international colleagues in a timely

fashion. She also makes sure that her code

contributions are significant and address the specific needs of her project

leader. What makes this approach work

is the commitment of her organizational leadership to schedule most meetings

between 9 am – 4pm daily. One of

the consequences of her choices is that she has prioritized her technical contributions

and her family above her other social connections. She rarely has time to have dinner with

friends during the week.

What if your job isn’t this flexible? Sometimes I think the answer is to change

jobs. I find myself impatient with

companies that don’t realize that time flexibility for their employees, both

men and women, is extremely important. But

I realize that leaving a particular job isn’t always an acceptable option. However, many times there is more flexibility

than you realize – ask for what you want. For some of the youngest high tech companies,

their workforce is very young. It has

been a startling development for one company in particular when their young

technical workforce starting having babies.

It is my experience that many of these young people – men and women –

are demanding flexibility, and getting it.

I realize how scary it can be to ask your manager for a change in hours,

but a well constructed arguments that gets to the heart of their own

development goals, is often successful.

For example, I recently met with a software manager who was completely

oblivious to the fact that his best developer (a woman) was deeply unhappy with

their weekly 5pm, 2 hour staff meeting.

For him, it made sense because it was right before the dinner the

company brought in every Thursday, and allowed them to celebrate their

accomplishments for the week. When she

gave her notice, she told him that the schedule didn’t work for her. In fact, when he asked his team, it didn’t

work for 6 of the 8 team members. He

was able to get her stay, but it would have been much better if she had brought

this issue up months before, especially since she knew that her team mates

weren’t happy with the weekly meeting.