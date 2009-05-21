Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

They came, they transformed, they slipped, and now they want revenge.

Uh-oh. We’d get outta Dodge, but Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox can’t help

themselves — they have to try to save the world.

Typical. The sequel to 2007’s live-action version of the ’80s TV-toon

classic promises to be bigger (really?) and better (fortunately). With

a budget of $200 million (up from a measly $150 million last time), it

certainly should be. — ZW