They came, they transformed, they slipped, and now they want revenge.
Uh-oh. We’d get outta Dodge, but Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox can’t help
themselves — they have to try to save the world.
Typical. The sequel to 2007’s live-action version of the ’80s TV-toon
classic promises to be bigger (really?) and better (fortunately). With
a budget of $200 million (up from a measly $150 million last time), it
certainly should be. — ZW
Wed, June 24
Run!!!
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Directed by Michael Bay
