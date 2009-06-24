SIFMA Technology Management Conference

It’s been a tough year for the Securities Industry and Financial

Markets Association. Two of its members — Lehman Brothers and Bear

Stearns — lost billions and are no more, leaving the industry feeling,

well, insecure.

Now SIFMA is trying to rebound, says VP Howard Sprow, by “discussing

how technology can better help us get out of this.” We hope he’s not

talking about the same algorithmic models that got them — and us —

into trouble in the first place. —Abha Bhattarai