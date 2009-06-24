It’s been a tough year for the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association. Two of its members — Lehman Brothers and Bear
Stearns — lost billions and are no more, leaving the industry feeling,
well, insecure.
Now SIFMA is trying to rebound, says VP Howard Sprow, by “discussing
how technology can better help us get out of this.” We hope he’s not
talking about the same algorithmic models that got them — and us —
into trouble in the first place. —Abha Bhattarai
Wed, June 24
Count
SIFMA Technology Management Conference
New York
