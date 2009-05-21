The Facebook Email Scam: Have You Been Hit?

For the last two weeks, a phishing and malware scam propagated virally through Facebook, taking control of member accounts and blasting their friends with bogus messages. Today, a new wave of attacks hit, getting broader traction than ever, despite Facebook’s best efforts to combat the scheme.

When I first wrote about the scam a week ago, Facebook said it was taking the necessary actions to rehabilitate zombie accounts and stop any messages containing links to phishing sites or malware downloads. Since then, another rash of attacks occurred in the form of spam email that appears to be sent from Facebook.

Good enough to fool Gmail’s spam filter, these bogus emails (one example seen above) are the hackers’ entry point into the Facebook network. The messages ask users to click a link inside the message and login to Facebook. Users are then taken to a bogus Facebook page, where entering their credentials surrenders them automatically to hackers. Once the hackers take hold of an account, they turn them into springboards for message blasts to a selection of that user’s Facebook friends. The messages contain links to malware download sites and other phishing sites that ask users for personal and financial information.

Facebook combats the proliferation of these zombie accounts in two ways: first, they identify the accounts that are sending the bogus links out, and second, they remove any message from their server that contains one of those links. Those actions are automated; Facebook can search its servers for known phishing or malware links, and respond automatically. In theory, this should stop the scam in its tracks. So why hasn’t it? (Below, a bogus Facebook message.)

One answer, simply, is that Facebook users are being easily fooled. Facebook has reminded users to only enter their credentials into a site that originates from facebook.com, not another “one-off” URL. A common origin of some of the spam emails floating around is facebookmail.com, which is a one-off address not affiliated with Facebook.