Melting banks. A tumbling currency. More lousy Björk singles. Iceland’s

pride has taken a pummeling over the past year. But delegates at this

summit will discover that the Arctic nation still has one thing to

boast about: its ability to turn water into watts.

Hydroelectric dams generate more than 80% of Iceland’s electricity.

That cheap, clean power could reenergize the economy by attracting

electricity-hungry industries. Alcoa has opened a $1 billion aluminum

smelter in eastern Iceland, and Microsoft and Google are reportedly

considering the country as a data-center site. — Theunis Bates



Tue, June 23

Dam

International Hydropower Association World Congress

Reykjavík, Iceland

