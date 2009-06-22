It’s ironic that the world’s sexiest airline —

RIP, Hooters Air — is still a Virgin. But these days, that’s a good

thing. As older carriers battle bad press (say, U.S. Airways) and

financial woes (pretty much everyone else), the U.K.-based Virgin

Atlantic has kept fares low and customers happy. Since its first flight

in 1984, its famously attractive attendants have served 120 million

meals and poured more than 4 million glasses of Champagne. Virgin has

also recovered countless left-behind oddities, including false teeth

and a wooden leg. Pretty fly for an airline. — DM

Mon, June 22

Take Off

Virgin Atlantic’s 25th Anniversary



Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog for more events.