It’s ironic that the world’s sexiest airline —
RIP, Hooters Air — is still a Virgin. But these days, that’s a good
thing. As older carriers battle bad press (say, U.S. Airways) and
financial woes (pretty much everyone else), the U.K.-based Virgin
Atlantic has kept fares low and customers happy. Since its first flight
in 1984, its famously attractive attendants have served 120 million
meals and poured more than 4 million glasses of Champagne. Virgin has
also recovered countless left-behind oddities, including false teeth
and a wooden leg. Pretty fly for an airline. — DM
Mon, June 22
Take Off
Virgin Atlantic’s 25th Anniversary
