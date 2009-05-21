Volunteers contribute labor worth $156 billion per year to our economy,
and their ranks are growing; HandsOn Network — a matchmaker for
volunteers and organizations — reported a 124% spike in interest
around MLK Day and Barack Obama’s inauguration. This 3,000-person
meeting will explore how to deploy this workforce. Sandy Scott, a
spokesman for conference cohost Corporation for National and Community
Service, gives Obama the credit: “He’s made a bold call to action.” Will people keep responding? — ACL
Mon, June 22
Serve
2009 National Conference on Volunteering & Service
San Francisco
