Volunteers contribute labor worth $156 billion per year to our economy,

and their ranks are growing; HandsOn Network — a matchmaker for

volunteers and organizations — reported a 124% spike in interest

around MLK Day and Barack Obama’s inauguration. This 3,000-person

meeting will explore how to deploy this workforce. Sandy Scott, a

spokesman for conference cohost Corporation for National and Community

Service, gives Obama the credit: “He’s made a bold call to action.” Will people keep responding? — ACL



Mon, June 22

Serve

2009 National Conference on Volunteering & Service

San Francisco

