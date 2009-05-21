Rain, rain, go away, come again … never! There’s a new retractable roof over Centre Court.

It doesn’t promise a total end to the weather delays that plague this

hallowed tennis championship — it takes 10 minutes to close the roof

and up to 30 minutes postshower before play can resume — but at least

spectators in the 15,000-seat stadium will stay pretty dry. And the

roof, designed by Kansas City, Missouri — based Populous, also means

better growing conditions for the lushest of lawns. — ACL



Mon, June 22

Cover

Wimbledon 2009

London

